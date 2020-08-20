TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Mom left kids, 4 and 6, in car while grocery shopping in Greenvale, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A mother who left two young children alone in a 2016 Nissan Rogue while she went grocery shopping with a third child was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child Wednesday evening in Greenvale, Nassau police said.

Emily Bonilla Ramirez, 31, of Roslyn, was issued a desk appearance ticket after her arrest, which occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. at the Wheatley Plaza shopping center on Northern Boulevard, police said. It was not immediately clear if she was represented by counsel.

The age of the child that the mother took to the Stop & Shop grocery store was not released. The two in the car are six and four, police said.

The three children were handed over to their father, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

