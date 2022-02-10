Nassau County police charged a Hempstead man Wednesday in last week's shooting death of a man who, police said, tried to stop the gunman during an attempted robbery.

Police arrested Deshawn Martin, 25, about 12:40 p.m. in Freeport; He was charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 30 death of Santos Argueta, 49, at the Antojitos Express restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead.

Witnesses at the restaurant reported and surveillance footage showed that Argueta charged the gunman after the suspect pistol whipped a customer twice and held the customer and Argueta at gunpoint.

Argueta began to struggle with the alleged shooter in a fight outside the restaurant where police found the victim with multiple gunshots lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release any additional details about Martin or the arrest. He is set to be arraigned Thursday morning in First District Court in Hempstead.

Check back for more on this developing story.