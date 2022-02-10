TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man arrested in fatal shooting outside restaurant, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Nassau County police charged a Hempstead man Wednesday in last week's shooting death of a man who, police said, tried to stop the gunman during an attempted robbery.

Police arrested Deshawn Martin, 25, about 12:40 p.m. in Freeport; He was charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 30 death of Santos Argueta, 49, at the Antojitos Express restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead.

Witnesses at the restaurant reported and surveillance footage showed that Argueta charged the gunman after the suspect pistol whipped a customer twice and held the customer and Argueta at gunpoint.

Argueta began to struggle with the alleged shooter in a fight outside the restaurant where police found the victim with multiple gunshots lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release any additional details about Martin or the arrest. He is set to be arraigned Thursday morning in First District Court in Hempstead.

Check back for more on this developing story.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau police identified a man found Sunday in
Gunfire killed him, relatives want him home in El Salvador
Suffolk County police closed the eastbound Sunrise Highway
Police: Sunrise Highway east reopens after crash
New York City Mayor Eric Adams in New
Nearly half of 16-year-olds arrested under Raise the Age committed new crimes in NYC, report finds
Suffolk County police respond after a 17-year-old was
Police: Teen driving on Sunrise Highway critically hurt in drive-by shooting
ONLINE: THE HISTORY OF LOVE SONGS Take a
Seniors Calendar: Events from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20
In honor of the late William Earl Thomas
Huntington to name road for 'one of a kind' late football coach
Didn’t find what you were looking for?