TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Two charged in killing of 19-year-old in Cow Meadow Park in Freeport

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

Two men were arrested Sunday in connection with the March killing of a 19-year-old in a Freeport park, Nassau police said.

Manuel Aparicio Gomez, 22, of Hempstead has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy. Edgardo Caballero, 18, of Far Rockaway faces a first-degree conspiracy charge. Both men will be arraigned Monday in Mineola.

The latest arrest came less than two weeks after police arrested Tulio Ayala, 41, of Central Islip, who pled not guilty at his April 14 arraignment to second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy charges.

During the arraignment, Jared Rosenblatt, Homicide Bureau chief of the Nassau district attorney’s office, said Ayala and MS-13 gang members lured Daniel Garcia-Carbajal of Freeport into the village’s Cow Meadow Park on March 1 before fatally shooting him once in the head.

The victim was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound at 5:30 p.m. on March 4 in the park, police said.

Ayala is due back in court on April 30. Online court records did not list an attorney representing him.

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Nassau Police investigate after the discovery of human
Hempstead man charged in MS-13 killing in Uniondale woods in 2016
Movie theaters such as the AMC Loews Stony
COVID-19 positivity rate stays low as NY venue capacity restrictions set to loosen
Bishop John McGann, left, is shown in June
Attorneys: Prominent figures left out of diocese list on abuse allegations
Suffolk Police Officer Christopher Racioppo was critically injured
Stabbed Suffolk officer to be released from hospital
People walk along the shoreline next to the
Schumer: May start for Montauk Lighthouse fortification
The Chelsea Mansion in Muttontown is among historic
Legislation would increase disclosure of campaign giving 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?