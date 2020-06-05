Police are searching for a group of five suspects who trespassed on the grounds of a Kings Park middle school earlier this year, with one entering the school and taking an electronic scoreboard control box before the group fled in a Honda Pilot.

The incident took place at the William T. Rogers Middle School on Old Dock Road sometime between 11 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, Suffolk County police said.

Police have now released video surveillance footage of the suspects and the vehicle and are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or send tips through a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or online at www.P3Tips.com. Tipsters can watch the surveillance video at www.youtube.com/scpdtv. Click on the link for "Wanted for Burglary CC 20-81973."

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential, police said.