65°
65°
Suffolk police searching for group that trespassed, broke in to Kings Park middle school

One of five people who police say trespassed

One of five people who police say trespassed at the William T. Rogers Middle School in Kings Park earlier this year. Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for a group of five suspects who trespassed on the grounds of a Kings Park middle school earlier this year, with one entering the school and taking an electronic scoreboard control box before the group fled in a Honda Pilot.

The incident took place at the William T. Rogers Middle School on Old Dock Road sometime between 11 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, Suffolk County police said.

Police have now released video surveillance footage of the suspects and the vehicle and are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or send tips through a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or online at www.P3Tips.com. Tipsters can watch the surveillance video at www.youtube.com/scpdtv. Click on the link for "Wanted for Burglary CC 20-81973."

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

