Man seriously hurt in Bay Shore knife attack, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 49-year-old man walking to his car in a home improvement store parking lot in Bay Shore was slashed and seriously injured Monday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the attackers were known to the victim and said he was targeted, but did not detail the situation further.

The attack occurred in the lot of the Lowe's home improvement store on the south Sunrise Highway service road at about 5:15 p.m., police said.

Police said the victim was walking to his car when he was approached by two men, one of whom had a knife. The knife-wielding suspect then slashed the victim on the hand and neck before fleeing.

The two men fled in separate vehicles, police said.

The victim was transported via Bay Shore Rescue Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of what police described as "serious by non-life-threatening injuries."

Anyone with information on the attack is being asked to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

