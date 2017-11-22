A Shirley man was arrested and charged with assault after stabbing an acquaintance, though he did not inflict life-threatening injuries, Suffolk police said in a statement Wednesday.

After a verbal dispute, the victim was attacked outside a home on Carleton Drive in Shirley at about 9:50 a.m., and after calling 911 was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital by Ridge Ambulance, the statement said.

The suspect, Daniel Decosta, 30, initially refused to leave the house, and only did so at about 2:15 p.m., after speaking with the police force’s hostage negotiators, police said.