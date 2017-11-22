TODAY'S PAPER
Shirley man charged with assault after stabbing, cops say

Suffolk County police said Daniel Decosta, 30, of

Suffolk County police said Daniel Decosta, 30, of Shirley, was arrested and charged with assault Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, after a person was stabbed in Shirley. Photo Credit: Thomas J. Lambui

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Shirley man was arrested and charged with assault after stabbing an acquaintance, though he did not inflict life-threatening injuries, Suffolk police said in a statement Wednesday.

After a verbal dispute, the victim was attacked outside a home on Carleton Drive in Shirley at about 9:50 a.m., and after calling 911 was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital by Ridge Ambulance, the statement said.

The suspect, Daniel Decosta, 30, initially refused to leave the house, and only did so at about 2:15 p.m., after speaking with the police force’s hostage negotiators, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

