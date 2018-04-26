A homeless man who prosecutors say was responsible for a series of knifepoint robberies across Long Island last year was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday by Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Anthony A. Delligatti.

Prosecutors say Shane Cashmore, 32, robbed 10 businesses in Nassau and eight businesses in Suffolk to obtain cash to buy heroin.

Cashmore pleaded guilty in Nassau County Supreme Court on Jan. 2 to five counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

“The entirety of Mr. Cashmore’s criminal conduct was attributable to his opioid addiction, which resulted from a prolonged course of pain management, to treat serious physical injuries sustained in an accident,” said attorney Anthony Grandinette of Mineola, who represented Cashmore on the Nassau County charges. “Significantly, all parties familiar with the facts acknowledged that Shane never intended to harm anyone.”

Cashmore, formerly of Ronkonkoma, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Dec. 6. He is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges May 9.

Authorities also charged Paul Drab and Julianna Pantaleone, both of Levittown, and Daniel Young of Babylon in connection with some of the robberies Cashmore committed.

Drab, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery charges in both Suffolk and Nassau courts. He will be sentenced in Suffolk County on May 1 and is also scheduled to appear in Nassau court the same day.

Pantaleone, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery in Suffolk and faces a first-degree robbery charge in Nassau. She is scheduled for sentencing in Suffolk court on May 21 and is expected to appear in Nassau court on May 15.

Young, 29, faces two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree attempted robbery in Nassau County.

Attorney Christopher Gioe of Hauppauge, who represents Cashmore on the Suffolk charges, did not immediately return a call for comment.

When reporters asked Cashmore after he was arrested last year why he committed the holdups, he said, “I’m a heroin addict.”

Grandinette said Cashmore has received treatment for his drug addiction while incarcerated.

“At his sentencing, Shane took full responsibility for his actions, apologizing to his victims, the community at large, the prosecutor and Judge Delligatti,” Grandinette said. “Shane stressed to the Court his commitment to rehabilitation, and helping other addicts similarly situated who can benefit from his learning experience.”