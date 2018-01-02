A homeless man charged in connection with a spree of Long Island knifepoint robberies pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing six of the heists in Nassau between mid-February and April, prosecutors and his attorney said.

Shane Cashmore, 31, entered his plea to five counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree attempted robbery before state Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release.

Cashmore is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9.

“This defendant participated in a crime spree that terrorized local fast food businesses,” Singas said. “Thanks to the excellent work of the Nassau County and Suffolk County police departments, this defendant was brought to justice and with today’s plea he accepted responsibility for his actions.”

Cashmore was one of several people who took part in a string of robberies of Carvel and Dunkin’ Donuts outlets in Nassau and Suffolk as well as a GameStop and Subway, prosecutors said. He displayed a large knife or machete and covered his face while demanding money, authorities said.

Prosecutors said they have asked the judge to impose an 18-year sentence, but Cashmore’s attorney in the Nassau cases, Anthony Grandinette of Mineola, said his client would be sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Cashmore is a heroin addict who resorted to robbery to feed his habit but did not physically harm anyone, Grandinette said.

“Mr. Cashmore represents yet another tragic victim of the heroin epidemic which is destroying the lives of so many young adults across Long Island, and has asked the court to impose a rational sentence for his actions,” Grandinette said in a statement. Cashmore is “tremendously remorseful” and will participate in a drug rehabilitation program, Grandinette said.

Authorities also have charged Paul Drab, 26, and Julianna Pantaleone, 31, both of Bluejay Lane in Levittown, and Daniel Young, 28, of Beachwood Drive in Babylon, in connection with some of the up to 18 robberies committed last year.

Their cases are pending, though online court records show Pantaleone, Drab and Cashmore have pleaded guilty to related charges in Suffolk and await sentencing.

Attorneys for Drab and Pantaleone could not be reached for comment.

Christopher Gioe, of Hauppauge, who is representing Cashmore in the Suffolk holdups, confirmed his client’s guilty plea for several of those robberies.