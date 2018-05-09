A homeless heroin addict apologized for a 10-week robbery spree last year in Nassau and Suffolk counties just before he was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison.

“I am a person that failed,” Shane Cashman, 32, told Judge Timothy Mazzei in County Court in Riverhead.

The judge said he was impressed with how Cashmore was working to improve his life since his arrest.

“It sounds like you already have learned your lesson,” the judge said.

The sentence will run concurrently with one imposed last month in Nassau County for other robberies, so Cashmore will not serve additional prison time.

Cashmore, who pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery in Suffolk County on Dec. 6, will be subject to court-ordered supervision for 5 years after his release from prison, under terms of the sentence.

Attorney Christopher Gioe of Hauppauge said his client has taken part in counseling and other programs available to inmates at the jail to help him kick his heroin habit.

The programs, Gioe said, teach Cashmore skills such as how to avoid situations that would make him susceptible to a relapse.

“He’s been doing whatever he can to stay healthy and try to get past the addiction that he has,” Gioe said in an interview outside the courtroom.

Both the judge and Gioe have high hopes that Cashmore will use the years behind bars to turn his life around.

“I am hoping and praying that he does the right thing while in custody and gets himself the help that he needs,” Gioe said.

Cashmore, whose last known residence was in Ronkonkoma, went on a 10-week crime spree last year in which he robbed or attempted to rob 18 businesses in Nassau and Suffolk counties, including Carvel and Dunkin’ Donuts outlets, a GameStop store and a Subway restaurant, authorities said.

He entered the businesses with his face covered and demanded money while displaying a large knife or machete, police said last year.

When reporters asked Cashmore after he was arrested in May why he committed the holdups, he said, “I’m a heroin addict.”

With William Murphy