Long Island Crime

Cops: Man wanted in two knifepoint robberies in Hicksville

Police believe the man who robbed a liquor store on Saturday also robbed at gas station last month.

Police released a surveillance image of a man

Police released a surveillance image of a man sought in connection with a knifepoint robbery of a Citgo gas station in Hicksville on Dec. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti
The suspect being sought in a knifepoint robbery Saturday evening at a Hicksville liquor store is believed to be the same man wanted in a similar robbery last month at a nearby gas station, Nassau County police said.

Police said the latest robbery took place at the Brilliant Spirits and Wine liquor store on East Old Country Road Saturday at 7:49 p.m. It was then, police said, that the suspect entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded cash from the 53-year-old employee.

After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, police said, the suspect fled south on Broadway. There were no reported injuries.

Police said the suspect, who wore a black mask, black jacket, black shoes and bluejeans, was caught on surveillance cameras — and photos of the suspect have been released.

But, police said detectives believe the same man is responsible for a knifepoint robbery that took place Dec. 20 at a Citgo gas station, on South Broadway in Hicksville.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti
