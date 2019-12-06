TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops seek info in knifepoint robbery at Copiague vape shop

Police are seeking the public's help with identifying a man who they say threatened a clerk with a knife while robbing a Copiague vape shop last month, a tense encounter caught on store video.  (Credit: SCPD)

By Newsday Staff
Print

Police are seeking the public's help with identifying a man who they say threatened a clerk with a knife while robbing a Copiague vape shop last month, a tense encounter caught on store video.

The man entered Venom Smoke Shop, 1002 Montauk Hwy., on Nov. 5 at about 10:15 p.m., brandished a hunting knife and demanded cash from the clerk, Suffolk County police said.

Video footage shows the robber, wearing a dark coat, gloves and mask, confronting the clerk near the back of the store. The robber then forces the clerk at knifepoint back behind the counter and demands that the clerk open the register and hand over cash. "Let's go! Come on! The twenties!" he yells. The clerk hands over money and then the robber leaves the store. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.  

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at his Manhattan office Cuomo requests federal disaster aid for scallop die-off
An aerial view of Robert Moses State Park Renaming Robert Moses park may prove politically dicey
National Grid says its agreement with the state National Grid: Lifting moratorium won't affect rates significantly
Akbar Rogers speaks at his home Thursday night Freeport suspect: 'I thought I was going to die'
Anthony Rispoli hauls in scallops on Peconic Bay Fishermen fear die-off of Peconic Bay scallops as season starts
John McMorris is emotional at Suffolk County Court 'I was scared to death,' father of Scout recalls of his son's fatal crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search