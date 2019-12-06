Police are seeking the public's help with identifying a man who they say threatened a clerk with a knife while robbing a Copiague vape shop last month, a tense encounter caught on store video.

The man entered Venom Smoke Shop, 1002 Montauk Hwy., on Nov. 5 at about 10:15 p.m., brandished a hunting knife and demanded cash from the clerk, Suffolk County police said.

Video footage shows the robber, wearing a dark coat, gloves and mask, confronting the clerk near the back of the store. The robber then forces the clerk at knifepoint back behind the counter and demands that the clerk open the register and hand over cash. "Let's go! Come on! The twenties!" he yells. The clerk hands over money and then the robber leaves the store.

0:52

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.