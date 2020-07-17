A 22-year-old restaurant worker faces arraignment on a murder charge Friday after police said he stabbed a co-worker in the neck, killing him, during a fight at a Peruvian restaurant in Hicksville Thursday.

David Jimenez Salazar of Farmingdale is charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. It was not clear if he is represented by counsel.

Nassau County police said Salazar and a co-worker, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, got into a fight at La Candela Peruvian Restaurant on South Broadway around 10:40 p.m. Police said during the fight Salazar stabbed the 37-year-old co-worker in the neck with a piece of glass, killing him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County police medic, police said.

Salazar was arrested at the scene without incident, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available. The investigation by Homicide Squad detectives is ongoing.