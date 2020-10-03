Contracting company, owner plead guilty to labor crimes, Suffolk DA says

A contracting company and its owner in Northport have pleaded guilty in connection with several labor-related crimes and were ordered to pay more than $85,000 in restitution, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office announced Friday.

The company, Regal Contracting Co., and owner Richard Hall, 58, pleaded to "failure to pay prevailing wage supplements to a benefit fund and unemployment insurance contributions," the district attorney’s office announced.

In a news release, the office said Hall also pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct and was given a conditional discharge, which means no prison time was imposed so long as certain conditions are met, typically not being rearrested.

Regal Contracting Inc. pleaded guilty to a felony, first-degree scheme to defraud, and was fined $10,000. Both Hall and the company must pay restitution of $7,406.64 to Laborers Local 66, as well as $28,935.18 to the state Labor Department, and $48,853 to the state Insurance Fund, according to the release.

The proceeding was before Judge Stephen Braslow of Suffolk County Court, the release said.

Neither Hall nor his attorney returned calls seeking comment.

The district attorney, Timothy Sini, criticized "greedy corporations gaining an unfair advantage by not paying their dues."

In the release, Sini said: "Let this be a lesson to anyone doing business in Suffolk County: If you are not paying your fair share to your workers, or to the programs and agencies that make sure workers are safe and protected, we will be coming for you."

According to the release, in the summer of 2018, Hall and Regal failed to pay more than $7,400 "in benefits to the Laborers Local 66 Benefit Fund for multiple workers on five different projects," and the two "owed more than $28,000 in unpaid Unemployment Insurance Fund contributions" and "more than $48,000 in unpaid workers’ compensation premiums."

That made Hall "ineligible to take out any new policies," but he "incorporated a new company, Triangle Enterprises of Long Island Inc., and fraudulently omitted his ownership of the company in order to obtain a new workers’ compensation insurance policy."

In March, Sini’s office accused eight Long Island businessmen and nine corporations of criminally cheating workers out of more than $250,000 in pay and benefits. Among the accused of those or other crimes were a car wash, construction companies and contractors. The dispositions of those cases weren’t immediately clear.