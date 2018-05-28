Nassau County police are looking for five teenagers they say punched and kicked a man in Lakeview before robbing him Saturday night.

Detectives said the 34-year-old man was walking on Woodfield Road at the corner of Pershing Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. when the teens attacked him from behind, knocking him to the ground.

They took his cellphone, gold necklace and an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.