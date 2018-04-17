Suffolk County police are on the lookout for a man who approached a teen and asked him to expose himself in Lake Grove on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy was jogging in the hamlet at approximately 10 a.m. when a man driving a white refrigerated box truck started following the teen and asked him to expose himself, police said. The teen refused and the driver left, police said.

The man was described as in his mid-30s, with red hair and missing teeth. The truck had a flower logo on the cab doors, police said.

Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8426or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.