Authorities are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a man who was assaulted while walking from an IHOP restaurant in Lake Grove Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Police on Sunday said that about 2:30 p.m. Saturday the victim was approached by four men and one of them pulled out a knife and another demanded money.

When the victim said he did not have money, one of the men punched him in the face and the other men joined in the assault, police said. The victim then handed the men cash and the suspects also stole packages belonging to the victim.

Police said the suspects fled, possibly in a blue Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.