Suffolk County police arrested a Central Islip woman early Sunday and charged her with aggravated DWI and driving with 35 license suspensions after her vehicle allegedly hit a traffic sign and a tree in Lake Ronkonkoma.

According to police, Maritza Lavergne was driving a 2010 Ford Focus westbound on Portion Road near Hans Boulevard when she hit the sign and tree.

When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly noticed she had been consuming alcohol and arrested her for driving while intoxicated, police said.

A subsequent investigation determined her license had been revoked with 35 suspensions and she didn’t have a court-ordered alcohol interlock system installed in her vehicle, police said.

Lavergne, 30, of Central Islip, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device. Police impounded her vehicle.

Lavergne is being held at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Sunday.

An attorney for Lavergne couldn’t be reached Sunday.