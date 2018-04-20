A sign designating Lake Ronkonkoma Cemetery as a historic landmark was stolen from in front of the cemetery in Lake Grove, police said.

The sign, with a value of more than $2,900, was last seen on April 15, Suffolk County police said Friday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8442 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

The cemetery’s website says it has served the community as a nondenominational burial ground since about 1820, when it was known as the Lakeville Rural Cemetery.

In 1927 it was incorporated and became known as the Lake Ronkonkoma Cemetery, the website says.