A Lake Ronkonkoma man was arrested at his apartment for animal cruelty after officers found evidence he choked and repeatedly kicked three dogs, Suffolk County police said Friday night.

Police said they responded to Thomas Benjamin’s apartment about 8:35 p.m. Friday following a 911 call reporting animal abuse.

Officers with the Sixth Precinct, in cooperation with the Suffolk County SPCA, charged Benjamin, 56, with two counts of animal cruelty, police said.

Personnel with the Town of Brookhaven Animal Control took possession of the dogs, officials said.

Benjamin was issued a field appearance ticket and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.