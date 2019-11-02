TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Police arrest Lake Ronkonkoma man, say he choked, kicked dogs 

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Lake Ronkonkoma man was arrested at his apartment for animal cruelty after officers found evidence he choked and repeatedly kicked three dogs, Suffolk County police said Friday night.

Police said they responded to Thomas Benjamin’s apartment about 8:35 p.m. Friday following a 911 call reporting animal abuse.

Officers with the Sixth Precinct, in cooperation with the Suffolk County SPCA, charged Benjamin, 56, with two counts of animal cruelty, police said.

Personnel with the Town of Brookhaven Animal Control took possession of the dogs, officials said.

Benjamin was issued a field appearance ticket and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jonathan Spohrer, 26, of North Bellmore, was charged Cops: Assistant scoutmaster sexually abused boy
Early voting will continue in Nassau and Suffolk Attorney general to monitor Nassau early voting site workers
Haley Anderson, 22, of Westbury, was found dead Reports: Man convicted in slaying of college student from Westbury
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran to propose resolution to restore $7.9M in state aid
Daniel J. Shybunko, founder and former CEO of Daniel J. Shybunko, defense company founder, dies at 86
Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood in April 2014. Sini: Illegal dumping is an 'epidemic' in Suffolk
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search