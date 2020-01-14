A member of the Bloods street gang has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and will be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison for the 2019 shooting of a man in an IHOP restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Tuesday.

Deontrae Green, 20, of Islandia, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, Sini said in a news release.

“This defendant is a dangerous gang member who poses a clear threat to the safety of our communities,” Sini said. “He showed no regard for human life when he fired multiple rounds in a crowded family restaurant, attempting to murder his intended target and endangering the lives of several bystanders in the process.”

Green entered the IHOP on Portion Road at about 1:20 p.m. on March 4, where there were about 20 people eating, including a family with an infant in a high chair sitting directly across from Green.

Within five minutes of Green’s arrival, a group of people exited their booth and walked past Green on their way out of the restaurant, authorities said. Green took out a .40 caliber Glock handgun and fired five rounds at a man in his twenties, one of which struck the victim, authorities said.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated for the nonlife threatening gunshot wound.

Green fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by police at approximately 1:38 p.m. on Patchogue Holbrook Road.

Suffolk County Police Canine Section officers recovered the handgun from a wooded lot located nearby. Video surveillance revealed that Green had been in the vicinity of the lot after fleeing the IHOP.

Green is scheduled to be sentenced by Suffolk County Court Judge Anthony S. Senft, Jr. on Feb. 21. The court has indicated that Green will be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.