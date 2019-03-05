The man who authorities said shot and injured a patron inside a busy Lake Ronkonkoma IHOP was identified Tuesday as Deontrae Green of Islandia, police said.

Green is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday on assault and weapon charges, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Suffolk police also identified the victim as Tyriek Corbin, 20, of Amityville.

Gunfire erupted inside the restaurant at 339 Portion Rd., and it was initially described to police as an “active shooter,” but police later said they believe it was an “internal dispute” between Bloods gang members.

“Deontrae Green shot Tyriek Corbin while both were inside the restaurant,” police said in the news release.

Green, 19, who was arrested shortly after the shooting, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Green was being held at the department's Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to appear before a judge in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Corbin fled the scene, but was found at Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

The frightening episode unfolded at about 1:24 p.m. and sent frantic customers into hiding throughout the restaurant, authorities said. Many called 911.

There were about 20 patrons in the restaurant, including a family with a child in a high chair sitting directly across from the shooter, police said. None of the other customers were injured but a bullet fragment hit the sweater of one female patron without penetrating her body, Cameron said.

"It's very clear that the potential for this could have been dire," he said. "It could have been much worse. The potential was definitely there for it to be much worse."

The 911 reports drew a massive police response within two minutes of the calls. But later police officials and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone quickly sought to assure the public that it had not been an "active shooter" situation.

Less than two hours after the IHOP shooting and eight miles east in Coram, three men were shot in two separate incidents by groups of armed assailants who fled, attacks that police believe involve Bloods members or their associates.

Detectives were investigating whether the Coram shootings had any connection to the IHOP attack, police said Tuesday.

