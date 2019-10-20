Suffolk police arrested a Lake Ronkonkoma man in Holtsville early Sunday morning and charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a passenger age 15 or younger, a violation of Leandra’s Law.

Police said officers pulled over Thomas Zuckerman, 19, just before 2 a.m. near Exit 63 on the eastbound Long Island Expressway for driving a 2011 Nissan Altima at excessive speed.

Zuckerman was arrested at the scene and his passenger, a girl, 15, was released to a family member, police said.

The suspect faces the Leandra's Law charge as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Zuckerman was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, police said.

An attorney for Zuckerman could not be immediately reached.