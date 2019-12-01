TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Trio steals Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint in Lakeview robbery, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Nassau County Police are searching for a trio of suspects who, they say, stole a 2020 Mercedes Benz C300 at gunpoint in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.

Two male victims in the 2020 Mercedes were parking the car in a Hempstead Town lot on Woodfield Road at 4:40 p.m. when they saw three men  exit a nearby white four-door Mercedes Benz,  Nassau's Fifth Squad detectives said. The trio began banging on the windows of the 2020 Mercedes and one of the suspects pointed a black and silver handgun at the driver, demanding both victims exit the car.

The victims got out of the vehicle and gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The trio got into the car and fled northbound on Woodfield Road. The suspect’s vehicle, which was occupied by two to three other people, fled in the same direction.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as a 5-foot-11, 18- to 20-year-old wearing a dark bandanna on his face and a red and blue Nike windbreaker, a 5-foot-4, 16- to 19-year-old wearing a red, white and blue Nike windbreaker and a 5-foot-4, 17-year-old.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

