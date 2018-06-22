TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
68° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man defrauded renters with house he did not own, police say

Vernon Glass of Far Rockaway was arrested Thursday

Vernon Glass of Far Rockaway was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary, scheme to defraud and other charges, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Far Rockaway man has been charged with defrauding three victims by renting them a vacant house in North Woodmere he did not own, police said.

Vernon Glass, 32, went into the house on Rosedale Road on April 1, turned on the electricity and changed the locks, Nassau County police said.

“The defendant then defrauded three victims by renting out the residence and collecting rent while acting as the building’s landlord,” police said in a news release.

Glass was arrested Thursday and was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of burglary, larceny, criminal mischief and scheme to defraud, police said.

Police did not say what led them to Glass, nor the amount of money he got from his victims.

Detectives request anyone who feels they were also a victim to contact the Fourth Squad at 516-573-6453.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

A serious crash shut down the eastbound Long Four hurt in Holtsville LIE crash, cops say
It should be mostly cloudy Friday with temperatures Forecast: Cloudy, high in mid-70s
Emily Schmidt, left, and Cassie Sutton, Pair brings thank yous and cheese for good deeds
Filip Konieczny gives his date Caitlyn Lopeck a Ballroom dancer stars with his date at LI prom
Charles Krauthammer talks about getting into politics during Charles Krauthammer dies at 68
The United States Conference of Mayors went to De Blasio decries ‘inhumane’ immigration policy