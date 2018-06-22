A Far Rockaway man has been charged with defrauding three victims by renting them a vacant house in North Woodmere he did not own, police said.

Vernon Glass, 32, went into the house on Rosedale Road on April 1, turned on the electricity and changed the locks, Nassau County police said.

“The defendant then defrauded three victims by renting out the residence and collecting rent while acting as the building’s landlord,” police said in a news release.

Glass was arrested Thursday and was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of burglary, larceny, criminal mischief and scheme to defraud, police said.

Police did not say what led them to Glass, nor the amount of money he got from his victims.

Detectives request anyone who feels they were also a victim to contact the Fourth Squad at 516-573-6453.