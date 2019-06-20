A landscaper stabbed another landscaper working outside a Holtsville 7-Eleven Thursday but was injured himself when the victim used his weed trimmer to fend off the attack, Suffolk police said.

The victim was cutting grass at the convenience store on Waverly Avenue when Jorge Sandoval, who had a grudge against him, came out of his vehicle and stabbed him about 3:55 p.m., police said.

The victim used his weed trimmer, which cut Sandoval's arm, police said.

Sandoval got back into his vehicle, and when he and the driver tried to take off, the victim's co-worker jumped in front of the vehicle to try to stop them, police said.

The getaway vehicle was going slowly and didn't stop until a highway patrol officer arrived, authorities said.

Sandoval was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sixth Precinct detectives booked him on a second-degree assault charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Other details, including the nature of the grudge and where Sandoval's vehicle was stopped, were not immediately available Thursday night.