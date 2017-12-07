Investigators are searching for the person who targeted a Suffolk County police helicopter three times with a green laser beam as its crew searched for a missing 15-year-old male early Thursday in Centereach, officials said.

Police said the incident occurred at about 12:50 a.m. but that there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about the laser attack is being asked to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

Police could only say the teen who was the subject of the helicopter search was still missing Thursday.