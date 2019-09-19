TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Alleged gang member robbed man at gunpoint in Westbury home

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
An alleged member of the Latin Kings street gang faces multiple charges after he held a man at gunpoint in a Westbury home in July while two accomplices stole items from the residence, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Julio Vasquez, 24, of Bridgeport, Conn., was taken into custody for his role in the July 26 burglary in which he and the other assailants fled the home with a television and gaming console, police said.

Vasquez faces charges of first- and second-degree burglary, two counts of first- and second-degree robbery, and a host of gun charges including first-degree criminal use of a firearm, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, officials said.

The afternoon burglary took place after a 50-year-old man answered a doorbell and saw Vasquez and the two other unidentified men, who have not been arrested, police said. 

Vasquez and the two others told the man they were searching for a male who rented a room in the home. The man told them the tenant was not home and the three men forced their way inside, police said.

While in the home, two suspects drew handguns and forced the man onto the floor, police said.

“Vazquez held the victim at gunpoint while the other two subjects … entered the bedroom,” police said in a statement.

When the two unidentified suspects returned, Vazquez left the home with them, police said. The male victim told police a television and gaming console were missing, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

