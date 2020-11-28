TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Nassau cops: Suspect in Lawrence store incident faces new charges after assaulting officer

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Far Rockaway man accused of inappropriately touching a Burlington Coat Factory employee in Lawrence faces several new charges after he allegedly kicked a Nassau County police officer in the throat Friday, county police said.

Alfred Campbell, 30, of Beech Street, faces charges including assault in the second degree, sexual abuse in the third degree, forcible touching, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and petit larceny, authorities said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the factory on Rockaway Turnpike at 5:30 p.m., police said. Police determined Campbell allegedly touched the employee, and while they tried to arrest him he became combative, cops said. He was eventually taken into custody and had a bloody lip because of the struggle, police said.

While being taken to a hospital, Campbell again became combative and kicked an unidentified officer in the throat causing him pain and difficulty breathing. The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Campbell remains in custody as he did not post a $20,000/ $10,000 cash bond, according to court records.

