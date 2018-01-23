Suffolk DA asks for murder charge dismissal after misconduct
The charges against Shawn Lawrence should be dropped because of unreliable witnesses, an ADA wrote.
The Suffolk district attorney’s office, in a motion filed Monday evening, said charges against a North Amityville man convicted of murder should be dismissed because witnesses against him are too unreliable and prosecutorial misconduct took place before the 2015 trial.
This would be the fifth Suffolk murder defendant in the past year to have murder charges dismissed at least in part because...
