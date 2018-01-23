TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk DA asks for murder charge dismissal after misconduct

The charges against Shawn Lawrence should be dropped because of unreliable witnesses, an ADA wrote.

Shawn Lawrence appears at state Supreme Court in

Shawn Lawrence appears at state Supreme Court in Riverhead. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com @ziptron
The Suffolk district attorney’s office, in a motion filed Monday evening, said charges against a North Amityville man convicted of murder should be dismissed because witnesses against him are too unreliable and prosecutorial misconduct took place before the 2015 trial.

This would be the fifth Suffolk murder defendant in the past year to have murder charges dismissed at least in part because...

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

