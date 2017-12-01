A jeweler was walking up to his home in Lawrence when two men grabbed his suitcase, which contained $380,000 worth of merchandise, Nassau County police said.

The jeweler had just returned from visiting numerous jewelry stores in New York City when the theft occurred at 8:25 p.m. Thursday on Marbridge Road, police said.

The two men fled in a minivan that had been parked nearby on Meadow Lane, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

The 51-year-old jeweler was not injured, police said.