TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 46° Good Morning
Few Clouds 46° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Lawrence jeweler robbed of $380G in merchandise, Nassau cops say

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A jeweler was walking up to his home in Lawrence when two men grabbed his suitcase, which contained $380,000 worth of merchandise, Nassau County police said.

The jeweler had just returned from visiting numerous jewelry stores in New York City when the theft occurred at 8:25 p.m. Thursday on Marbridge Road, police said.

The two men fled in a minivan that had been parked nearby on Meadow Lane, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

The 51-year-old jeweler was not injured, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A day after students from a Franklin Square The Rock beats LI school’s record after 1 day
Suffolk County police released this surveillance photo of Pickup sought in theft of snowplows, cops say
Patrick Regan, 35, and Clove play on a LI man and dog win grant for local rescue
Overnight rain and patchy morning fog should give Weather: Partly sunny, warm start to weekend
North Babylon firefighters respond to an overturned vehicle Mom DWI in crash with toddler son, police say
Bowlero is on the site of the former Bowling alley, arcade opens on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE