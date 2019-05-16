TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police: Fraudster claiming to work for Social Security gets $296,000 from LI man

The Lawrence victim received a call from an unidentified man who falsely claimed that he worked for the government-run social insurance program, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A fraudster conned a Lawrence man out of nearly $300,000 by impersonating a Social Security Administration employee and persuading the victim to transfer his money into accounts provided by the scammer, police said.

The victim, 76, received a phone call from an unidentified man who falsely claimed that he worked for the government-run social insurance program, Nassau County police said in a news release Thursday.

“The subject stated there was fraudulent activity under the victim’s name and he was being investigated,” police said, and he should transfer all of his money.

The victim complied and moved about $296,000 into different accounts that the caller provided, police said. The amount is one of the largest sums reported so far by police in phone-based scams in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“The victim later found out his money was no longer available and contacted police,” police said.

The police did not say when the victim received the call from the fraudster or when he realized his money was missing. They say the victim reported the fraud to the authorities at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Nassau police said they are holding educational forums about such scams, which often target senior citizens. Police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
There is a slight chance of more showers Forecast: Partly sunny, near 70 for first round of PGA
This Rocky Point home is listed for $349,000. 3 LI homes under $350,000
Jared Kushner, shown in 2018, devised an immigration 1600: Trump's immigration plan a likely loser
Brady Rymer's new "Under the Big Umbrella 3-time LI Grammy nominee releases new album
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search