A fraudster conned a Lawrence man out of nearly $300,000 by impersonating a Social Security Administration employee and persuading the victim to transfer his money into accounts provided by the scammer, police said.

The victim, 76, received a phone call from an unidentified man who falsely claimed that he worked for the government-run social insurance program, Nassau County police said in a news release Thursday.

“The subject stated there was fraudulent activity under the victim’s name and he was being investigated,” police said, and he should transfer all of his money.

The victim complied and moved about $296,000 into different accounts that the caller provided, police said. The amount is one of the largest sums reported so far by police in phone-based scams in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“The victim later found out his money was no longer available and contacted police,” police said.

The police did not say when the victim received the call from the fraudster or when he realized his money was missing. They say the victim reported the fraud to the authorities at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Nassau police said they are holding educational forums about such scams, which often target senior citizens. Police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.