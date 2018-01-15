TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington lawyer aimed gun at client, cops say

Police said Pierre Bazile, of Huntington Station, was

Police said Pierre Bazile, of Huntington Station, was charged Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, after he pulled out a handgun during an argument with a client. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Suffolk police arrested a defense attorney at his Huntington office Monday, police said, after he pointed a handgun at one of his clients during a dispute.

Pierre Bazile, 46, of Albemarle Avenue in Huntington Station, was charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, shortly after the skirmish at the law office of Christopher Cassar at 13 E. Carver St. in Huntington, police said.

Police...

