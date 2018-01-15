Huntington lawyer aimed gun at client, cops say
Suffolk police arrested a defense attorney at his Huntington office Monday, police said, after he pointed a handgun at one of his clients during a dispute.
Pierre Bazile, 46, of Albemarle Avenue in Huntington Station, was charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, shortly after the skirmish at the law office of Christopher Cassar at 13 E. Carver St. in Huntington, police said.
Police...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED