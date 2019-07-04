Nassau County police arrested a Queens man early Thursday morning after he was driving drunk with his 1-year-old in his car.

Police said Jhon Ordonez Mendoza, 30, of Jamaica, was seen swerving between lanes in a 2005 Dodge Caravan on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.

Mendoza was pulled over near Wellington Road where police noticed alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and glassy eyes, police said.

Police charged Mendoza with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, under Leandra's Law, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations.

The baby was turned over to his 22-year-old mother and was not injured.

He was set to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.