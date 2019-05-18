An Elmont man was arrested early Saturday after he drove his car drunk with one of its tires missing, police said.

Oscar Collahuazo, 41, faces DWI and Leandra's Law charges following his arrest during a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.

Nassau police said Collahuazo was parked with a missing driver side tire and a broken rim. Police said he had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath while his 11-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were in the car.

Collahuazo’s children were released to their mother following the arrest, police said.

Collahuazo was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, two counts of aggravated DWI with children under 16, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and multiple vehicle infractions.

The identity of Collahuazo's attorney and his arraignment information were not available in online court records Saturday afternoon.