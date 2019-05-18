TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Drunken driver in Elmont was missing tire on car

Oscar Collahuazo, 41, faces DWI and Leandra's Law

Oscar Collahuazo, 41, faces DWI and Leandra's Law charges, police said.    Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

An Elmont man was arrested early Saturday after he drove his car drunk with one of its tires missing, police said.

Oscar Collahuazo, 41, faces DWI and Leandra's Law charges following his arrest during a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.

Nassau police said Collahuazo was parked with a missing driver side tire and a broken rim. Police said he had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath while his 11-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were in the car.

Collahuazo’s children were released to their mother following the arrest, police said.

Collahuazo was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, two counts of aggravated DWI with children under 16, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and multiple vehicle infractions.

The identity of Collahuazo's attorney and his arraignment information were not available in online court records Saturday afternoon. 

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The scene at SUNY Old Westbury's commencement Saturday. SUNY Old Westbury commencement: Find your road
NYPD officers at scene of the car fire NYPD: LI man charged in car fire death of daughter, 3
Suffolk police investigate an armed robbery of a Cops: Melville 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint
Jeffrey Ratner, a beloved educator in the Jericho Beloved educator in Jericho schools dies at 71
The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast: Spring seen for weekend on LI
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search