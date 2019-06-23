Nassau police arrested two Long Island residents this weekend for driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law.

The first arrest took place Saturday night, when a Lindenhurst man driving with a 11-year-old girl in his vehicle was arrested at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City. Thomas Dalton, 48, of Buffalo Avenue in Lindenhurst, faces multiple charges including driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law.

Elmer G. Martinez-Cartagena, 28, of Alexander Place in Glen Cove, also faces multiplle charges, including driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, after he was arrested Sunday morning on Jericho Turnpike in Westbury.

Leandra's Law makes it an automatic felony on the first offense to drive drunk with a person age 16 or younger inside the vehicle.

Nassau police said they responded to a call about an auto accident at 9:27 p.m. Saturday in a Roosevelt Field parking garage and said they found Dalton bent over next to a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, incoherent and unable to stand. The vehicle had been in an accident, police said, but it was unclear what Dalton’s vehicle had hit.

A woman and her 11-year-old daughter were in the car at the time of the incident, police said. They were uninjured.

Police arrested Dalton and transported him to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. He is charged with DWAI for drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child. Bail was set at arraignment at $3,000 bond or $1,500 cash.

Attorney information for Dalton was not available.

Martinez-Cartagena was driving westbound on Jericho Turnpike in a 2007 Nissan in Westbury just before 8 a.m Sunday morning. when he was stopped by Nassau police who said he failed to maintain his lane and or signal when he changed lanes. Police said Martinez-Cartagena had been operating the vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage with his 1-year-old daughter sitting in a rear passenger child seat.

Martinez-Cartagena was arrested without incident and the child was released at the scene to a family member. No injuries were reported.

In addition to the Leandra’s Law charge, Martinez-Cartagena was charged with DWI, endangering the welfare of a child and numerous New York state vehicle violations. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear Sunday if he had an attorney.