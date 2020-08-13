A Farmingville woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she crashed into a pickup truck stopped at a light while driving drunk with her nine-month-old son in her Jeep.

Danielle Smith, 35, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if she was represented by counsel.

Suffolk County police said Smith was driving her 2016 Jeep Liberty westbound on Barretts Avenue in Holtsville, her infant son in the vehicle, when she attempted to turn north onto Waverly Avenue. She instead crashed into a southbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped for the red light. The crash occurred at 11:11 p.m, police said.

Police said the driver of the Silverado, identified as Doug Viola, 25, of Holbrook, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatement of minor injuries.

Smith and her son were not injured, police said.

Leandra's Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in October 2009 when the car she was riding in with six other girls attending a sleepover overturned on the West Side Highway. The driver, Carmen Huertas, was drunk and later pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a child under age 16 in the vehicle.