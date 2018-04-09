TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Driver convicted of DWI arrested under Leandra’s Law

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A Cutchogue man who was previously convicted of drunken driving was arrested under Leandra’s Law after driving “erratically” in Aquebogue over the weekend with a 5-year-old boy in the vehicle, Riverhead police said.

According to a news release, police received a call at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday reporting that a Volvo SUV “was operating erratically” while heading eastbound on Sound Avenue near Hulse Landing Road in Wading River. The caller monitored the vehicle as it continued to travel east on Sound Avenue, police said.

A Riverhead police unit located the SUV as it was heading east on Sound Avenue near West Lane in Aquebogue, police said. The SUV pulled into a parking lot, and a police officer interviewed the driver, Adam A. Slater, 38, of Main Road, police said.

An investigation “revealed there was alcohol involvement by the operator” and Slater was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law when the 5-year-old son of Slater’s girlfriend was found riding in the backseat, police said.

Slater was also charged with felony driving while intoxicated when the police investigation revealed he had been convicted of driving while intoxicated last year. Details of the previous incident were not immediately available.

The child was released to the custody of his mother, who was a front-seat passenger.

