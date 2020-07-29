TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington woman drove drunk with two children in car, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Huntington woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law after police said a 911 caller reported her driving drunk with children in the car Tuesday evening in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Jennifer Lumme, 45, was arrested after a traffic stop of her 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe by Second Precinct officers on New York Avenue near Olive Street at about 7:45 p.m. Officers determined Lumme was driving while intoxicated with her two children, a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, in the vehicle. She was arrested at 8:23 p.m., police said.

Lumme was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, as well as DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Neither child was injured in the incident and the Tahoe was impounded, police said.

Lumme faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if she was represented by counsel.

Leandra's Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in October 2009 when the car she was riding in with six other girls attending a sleepover party overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan. The driver, Carmen Huertas, was found to be intoxicated.

Signed into law in November 2009, Leandra's Law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

