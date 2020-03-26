A Patchogue woman was arrested and charged with drunken driving under Leandra's Law after she was involved in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday with her two young children in the car, Suffolk County police said.

Brooke Wirshup, 27, of Edwards Street, was arrested during a traffic stop in Shirley about 15 minutes after the 2:45 p.m. accident and was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, police said.

She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if Wirshup was represented by counsel.

Police said the two children, ages 3 and 17 months, were not injured and were released to the custody of a relative at the arrest scene.

Police said Wirshup was driving her 2018 Hyundai Elantra with her children in the car when she rear-ended another vehicle on William Floyd Parkway, at the intersection with Dawn Drive in Shirley. Wirshup drove off after the crash, police said.

But Seventh Precinct Officer Michelle Speed spotted Wirshup and the Elantra near the intersection of Revilo Avenue and Victory Avenue in Shirley about 20 minutes later and, approaching the vehicle, spotted the two young children in the car, police said. She then arrested Wirshup.

Leandra's Law, enacted in November 2009, makes it a felony, on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger under age 16 in the vehicle. It is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed when the car she was riding in, driven by a drunken driver, crashed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009. Six other girls, all attending a sleepover party, were injured in the crash.

The driver, Carmen Huertas, later pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.