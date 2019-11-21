TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Woman driving drunk with kids crashes into tree, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Middle Island woman was arrested and charged Thursday with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law after she crashed into a tree in Coram with her two young children in the car, Suffolk police said.

Heather Sload, 40, was behind the wheel of a 2018 Toyota Camry while her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were passengers, police said. Sload crashed the car into a tree about 12:20 p.m. while driving west on Route 25, west of Garfield Avenue, police said in a news release.

Sload’s children were treated for minor injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. They were later released to a family member, police said.

Sload’s Camry was impounded, police said.

She was charged with one count of aggravated driving while with a passenger of 15 years or younger. Leandra’s law makes it an automatic felony on the first offense to drive drunk with a child 15 or younger inside the vehicle. Sload also faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

