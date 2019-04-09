A driver had her 6-year-old daughter in the back seat as she drove under the influence of drugs and swerved off the roadway Tuesday in Smithtown, Suffolk police said.

Blair Baldwin, 30, of Smithtown, was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs under Leandra's Law and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Her car swerved off the road at Brooksite Drive and also crossed the yellow lines on West Jericho Turnpike, prompting a caller to report an intoxicated driver to 911, police said.

Highway Patrol Officer Christopher Weiner stopped the vehicle just after noon on West Jericho Turnpike and found Baldwin's daughter in the back seat of the Nissan, officials said.

No one was injured and the girl was released to a family member, police said.

Baldwin, of West Jericho Turnpike, was being held overnight for arraignment Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.