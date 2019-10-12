Nassau County police arrested a Brooklyn man who police said was weaving between lanes early Saturday in Jericho and driving drunk with his two children in the car.

Police said a 2017 Dodge Caravan driving just after midnight was following another vehicle too closely and weaving between lanes on North Broadway when officers pulled the driver over at Bella Sonia Court and Route 106. No injuries were reported.

Police said Jose Simon Cuzco Remache, 28, of Borough Park, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and smelled like alcohol. He was driving with his two children, ages 5 and 7, and four other adults, including the children’s mother, police said.

The mother took custody of the children following Ramache’s arrest, police said.

Remache was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which is driving while intoxicated with children under 16 years old, two counts of child endangerment and multiple traffic infractions. He was set to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not known if he was represented by counsel.