Nassau County police arrested a Cedarhurst man Friday and charged him with driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, the department said in a news release.

Henry Orozco Lechado, 46, was driving a blue 2018 Honda Pilot southbound on Peninsula Boulevard in Lynbrook, police say, when they saw the car swerving and impeding traffic around 11:10 p.m.

When officers pulled him over, they found three children, ages 3, 6 and 11, in the car, the department said. The officers investigated and arrested Lechado without incident, the release stated.

Police charged Lechado with three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, driving while intoxicated, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, operating a motor vehicle with 1% or more alcohol in blood and multiple traffic violations, police said.

Lechado will be arraigned Saturday in Mineola. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.