A Medford man was arrested and charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law after, police said, he crashed into a beverage depot early Friday in Coram with his 16-month-old child — and the boy’s mother — in his SUV.

The 20-year-old mother and her child were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on Route 112, south of Middle Country Road, at about 12:30 a.m.

According to police, Jonathan Bernal Lorenzo, 21, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer when he lost control of the SUV, crashing into a retaining wall and then a building belonging to a local beer, alcohol and beverage depot.

Lorenzo was arrested at the scene, police said, and the vehicle was impounded.

It was not immediately clear if the building was damaged.

Lorenzo was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law and with endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held at the Sixth Precinct in Selden and is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not known if he was represented by counsel.

Leandra’s Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed when the car she was riding in — driven by a drunken driver — overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in New York City in October 2009. Six other girls, all attending a sleepover party, were injured in the crash. The driver, Carmen Huertas, later pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 4-to-12 years in prison.

Leandra’s Law, instituted that November, makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle.