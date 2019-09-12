TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Queens man drove drunk with toddler in car, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Queens man was charged with drunken driving under Leandra's Law Wednesday after, police said, a Rockville Centre officer initiated a traffic stop and he fled — his 13-month-old child in the vehicle.

Stanislav Shvartsman, 40, of Utopia, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also issued multiple traffic citations.

He faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau County police said that a Rockville Centre officer was traveling east on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 19, Peninsula Boulevard, when that officer spotted Shvartsman, who was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz, change lanes "multiple times" without signaling at about 4:40 p.m.

Police said the officer initiated a traffic stop, but Shvartsman instead drove off with the officer, emergency lights and siren activated, in pursuit.

The Mercedes was eventually stopped on southbound Peninsula Boulevard in Rockville Centre, police said.

The infant was not injured and was placed in the custody of a family member, police said.

Leandra's Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was attending a sleepover in October 2009 when her friend's mother lost control of the car she was driving. The car flipped on the Henry Hudson Parkway, killing Leandra and injuring six other girls.

That driver, Carmen Huertas, was found to be intoxicated and pleaded guilty to manslaughter and all other charges in a 16-count indictment and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.

Leandra's Law, which took effect in November 2009, makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger under age 16 in the vehicle.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Singer Luke Islam and vocal group Voices of 12-year-old Luke Islam learns fate on 'AGT'
Stacey Greig at Nassau County Court in Mineola Testimony: Ex-fiancee of commissioner wore wire
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota leaves federal Lawyers: Ex-Suffolk DA, aide committed no crime
Students from Loretta Park Elementary School help unload LI students hold moment of silence for 9/11 attacks
Nancy Collins and her daughter, Kassidy Rieder, both Teen opera soprano sings at 9/11 Memorial
A 98-unit senior housing development is proposed at Public's turn to weigh in on housing proposal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search