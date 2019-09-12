A Queens man was charged with drunken driving under Leandra's Law Wednesday after, police said, a Rockville Centre officer initiated a traffic stop and he fled — his 13-month-old child in the vehicle.

Stanislav Shvartsman, 40, of Utopia, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also issued multiple traffic citations.

He faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau County police said that a Rockville Centre officer was traveling east on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 19, Peninsula Boulevard, when that officer spotted Shvartsman, who was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz, change lanes "multiple times" without signaling at about 4:40 p.m.

Police said the officer initiated a traffic stop, but Shvartsman instead drove off with the officer, emergency lights and siren activated, in pursuit.

The Mercedes was eventually stopped on southbound Peninsula Boulevard in Rockville Centre, police said.

The infant was not injured and was placed in the custody of a family member, police said.

Leandra's Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was attending a sleepover in October 2009 when her friend's mother lost control of the car she was driving. The car flipped on the Henry Hudson Parkway, killing Leandra and injuring six other girls.

That driver, Carmen Huertas, was found to be intoxicated and pleaded guilty to manslaughter and all other charges in a 16-count indictment and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.

Leandra's Law, which took effect in November 2009, makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger under age 16 in the vehicle.