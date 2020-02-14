Two men were charged Thursday night with driving drunk with a child in the car — one six years old and the other 15 years old, Nassau and Suffolk police said.

One man, Emisael Villatoro, 41, of Westbury, was arrested by Nassau police responding to a 911 call at The Plainview Old Bethpage Library around 5:20 p.m. Villatoro was found to be driving in an "intoxicated condition" with his six-year-old daughter in the car, police said.

In the other case, Jared Banfield, 35, of Selden, was arrested after he failed to stop at a stop sign at about 9 p.m. He was stopped by the police near the intersection of Riviera Drive and Belair Road in Selden, Suffolk police said. In the car with him at the time was a 15-year-old boy, police said.

Police believe Banfield is related to the boy.

Both children were released to their mothers, police said.

Villatoro and Banfield were charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra's Law).

Under Leandra's Law, first-time offenders can face felony charges. Individuals who are convicted must install ignition interlock devices that measure the blood alcohol content of their breath before allowing their vehicles to start, according to the state's Division of Criminal Justice.

Both men were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Villatoro and Banfield are expected to be arraigned Friday. It was not clear if they were represented by attorneys.



