A Lindenhurst man was arrested Friday after Southold Town police said he was driving drunk with his 11-month-old daughter in the back seat.

Southold police said they spotted Ronald Samuel Iazzetta, 33, driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet east on Cox Neck Road near Alvahs Lane in Cutchogue and failing to stay in his lane.

Police said they arrested Iazzetta and took him to Eastern Long Island Hospital, where a blood-alcohol test resulted in his arrest. Iazzetta was awaiting arraignment in the Town Justice Court.

Iazzetta has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law.

Under Leandra’s Law, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child 15 or younger in the vehicle can be charged with a felony, even for a first offense. The law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in an October 2009 DWI crash in Manhattan.