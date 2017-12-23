TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Evening
Overcast 52° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Lindenhurst man drove drunk with toddler, Southold cops say

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Lindenhurst man was arrested Friday after Southold Town police said he was driving drunk with his 11-month-old daughter in the back seat.

Southold police said they spotted Ronald Samuel Iazzetta, 33, driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet east on Cox Neck Road near Alvahs Lane in Cutchogue and failing to stay in his lane.

Police said they arrested Iazzetta and took him to Eastern Long Island Hospital, where a blood-alcohol test resulted in his arrest. Iazzetta was awaiting arraignment in the Town Justice Court.

Iazzetta has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law.

Under Leandra’s Law, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child 15 or younger in the vehicle can be charged with a felony, even for a first offense. The law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in an October 2009 DWI crash in Manhattan.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota is shown Spota’s career marked by relationship with cops
Stony Brook University international student Baoxing Chen, 23, SBU network aids stricken student from China
The Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East $5M FEMA grant comes through on sewage project
Suffolk County police investigate the scene where officials 2 fatally shot outside Suffolk home, cops say
First responders work at the scene of an Pickup driver hurt when truck flips, cops say
Christmas comes Dec. 23, 2017, for Armagan Ekici, Early Christmas for family burned out of home
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE