Two baby boys were driven by their intoxicated grandfather, who fell asleep in a Burger King drive-through in Shirley and then drove onto Montauk Highway, Suffolk police said on Saturday.

A 911 call reported the man’s condition at the restaurant shortly after midnight, according to police.

The grandfather drove off with the twins — who are four months old — before the officers arrived. Witnesses told them he was headed east on Montauk Highway, and the officers stopped him about three miles away in Center Moriches, police said.

James Singleton, 59, of Center Moriches, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law), aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The two boys, found in car seats in the back seat, were released to their grandmother's custody, police said.

Singleton is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday. It was not clear if he was represented by an attorney.