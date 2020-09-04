A 37-year-old East Islip man was arrested and charged with drunken driving under Leandra's Law after police said the Suffolk County deputy sheriff who made the traffic stop found the man drunk with his 13-year-old son in the car Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said the stop occurred on Union Boulevard, east of Saxon Avenue, in Bay Shore just before 11:30 p..m.

In a statement released Friday by Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr., officials said Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Blanchard made the stop after spotting the vehicle, driven by Raymond Laboy, doing 65 mph in a 25 mph zone. Officials said the vehicle also failed to maintain its travel lane.

During the ensuing stop officials said Laboy failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He submitted to a blood test at the Suffolk County Police Department's Fourth Precinct, but the Sheriff's Office said those results were pending.

Laboy was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, as well as with endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of marijuana and "multiple" traffic offenses.

Arraignment details were not immediately available. It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.

Leandra's Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed when the car she was riding in with six other girls attending a sleepover party overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009. The driver, Carmen Huertas, was arrested and charged with drunken driving and later pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 4-12 years in prison.

The law, enacted in November 2009, makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a child under age 16 in the vehicle.