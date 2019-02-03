TODAY'S PAPER
Bellport man charged with DWI under Leandra's Law after crash, cops say

Zahirul Islam, 54, of Bellport was charged with DWI under Leandra's Law, police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
A Bellport man driving with his 11-year-old son in the vehicle was charged with DWI under Leandra’s Law after a two-car crash in Medford Saturday night, police said.

Zahirul Islam, 54, was driving a 2001 Nissan Altima east near the Long Island Expressway on Express Drive South with his wife and son when he crashed into a 2016 Lexus that was also traveling east around 8:05 p.m., Suffolk police said.

Islam was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger and endangering the welfare of a child.

There were no injuries, and the 11-year-old was released to his mother at the scene, police said.

Islam was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Sunday morning.

An attorney for Islam couldn’t be immediately reached.

